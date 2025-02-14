“It’s not nice.”

It certainly wasn’t the response we’d gone out to Valentine Road for this week, but local man Mr Bradley brought us back to reality when we went looking for wholesome love stories to tell.

The names of the little collection of residential roads - including Valentine Road, Valentine Crescent and Valentine Close - in Sheffield Lane Top, give a very romantic feel.

Last year, we went along with the same plan, hoping to get some love-filled stories to share, but there weren’t many people around to share many tales.

Is the Valentine section of the Sheffield the most romantic part? | Dean Atkins

But Mr Bradley was walking home, bag of shopping in hand and let me know straight away that he doesn’t quite agree with the title of ‘Sheffield’s most romantic street’.

“It’s not nice,” he told me. “Especially when it’s night time and there’s cars going up and down to fast.”

Then off he went continuing home.

Mr Bradley gave a more somber account of Valentine Road. | Dean Atkins

I turned onto Valentine Crescent with our photographer and we walked down the hill, before stopping a kind lady who chatted to us about her mum.

She said her mum loves the area. It suits her down to the ground and the local community was ever so kind.

“It’s quiet and peaceful,” she said.

Valentine Crescent has lovely views of Sheffield's rolling hills. | Dean Atkins

A far more positive examination, but still not the charming tale of love we had come for.

But, just before we hopped back into the car to abandon the job - one elderly gentleman left his home.

He was on his way to the local shop at the instruction of his “missus”, he told us, so I asked him about his partner and their relationship.

One gentleman, who did not provide his name, told us a little about his relationship which is 15-years strong. | Dean Atkins

“I have known her for 30 years,” he told us, leaning on his walking stick. “We have been together for about 15-20 years now.”

I asked how long exactly, but, with a chuckle, he said he’s been alive so long it all blends together now and wasn’t entirely sure.

“At my age it flies by,” he said. “She’s half my age but she’s the apple of my eye.”

And with that he turned and continued to the shops, adding he’d “get it in the neck” if he was too long.

That was the one. It brought a smile to my face and will, without a doubt, be the tale I remember from Sheffield’s most romantic streets.