With Valentine’s Day upon us, I couldn’t resist visiting Valentine Road in Sheffield Lane Top to find out what it’s like living in such a romantic-sounding area.

Despite choosing a typical grey winter’s day to visit, I was awestruck by the views of the rolling hills that make up our wonderful city. In some parallel universe, I was popping open a bottle of champagne with my beau and a glitzy ring on my finger while overlooking the sights of Ecclesfield and beyond.

But alas, I was strolling around with a photographer on a cold and drizzly day, and in fact spending Valentine’s Day with Netflix and a bottle of the cheapest fruity rosé I could find in Bargain Booze.

Anyway - Sheffield Lane Top is a popular residential area with lots of young families. With it being half term, I did spot a few children playing in their gardens. It’s also an area that not only boasts some stunning views, but is also close to local amenities such as shops, food outlets, GPs, a community centre, schools and green spaces. What's not to love?

I visited Valentine Road before ambling around Valentine Crescent to ensure I soaked up all the loved-up vibes in the air. I did some research to find out exactly where the name for these streets came from, but sadly no connection to St Valentine himself turned up.

Both of the roads were ultimately pretty normal British streets, but they did have some gorgeous, old houses on them, and large trees lining the street that looked stunning even bare in the winter. While Valentine Crescent may be hilly, the views certainly make up for the aching legs.

Valentine Road and the adjoining Valentine Crescent both make up a residential area of Sheffield Lane Top.

Although the area was quiet on my visit, I did ask one passer-by what it was like to live here, and he simply replied: "It’s Lane Top, love," before continuing on his journey down the hill. It certainly is full of love.

To find out more, I rang the doorbells of a few houses, but it seemed that everyone was enjoying an early Valentine’s Day getaway with their loved ones.