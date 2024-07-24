Hospitalised young people in Sheffield enjoy end of year prom
Phoenix School, the Outstanding-rated education provider for all young people admitted to Cygnet Hospital Sheffield, wanted to celebrate the achievements of its students and ensure those hospitalised for their mental health didn’t miss out on the special occasion.
Staff and members of the public donated formal wear for the young people to wear for prom, and the school “prom shop” ran for the two weeks running up to the event. Staff were overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of people, and the young people had plenty of stunning outfits to choose from.
Tom Griffiths, Hospital Director, said: “The prom was an incredible night and the young people all really enjoyed it, seeing the smiles on their faces throughout the evening meant so much to all of the staff.
“Admittance to hospital, particularly in the long-term, means that our young people miss milestones that are often taken for granted by their peers and counterparts in the community.
“Living day-to-day on an inpatient ward, surrounded by others who are also suffering from mental health difficulties, can paint a dark and gloomy picture of the world outside of hospital and make our young people forget that there is still joy and light and celebration to look forward to.
“Prom is a rite of passage for the current generation of adolescents, and we believe that the struggles that our young people deal with every single day should not exclude them from this experience.”
The hospital’s maintenance team set up the marquee in the hospital grounds and hung the bunting. Young people and staff cleared and swept the courtyard making sure that the area was looking its best.
On the day of the event, a professional hairdresser and makeup artists helped the young people to look and feel incredible. A selfie booth allowed young people to pose with staff and peers with an array of props.
Staff ordered in Domino’s pizza which went alongside the generous donations of local businesses such as cookies from Subway, cupcakes from Marmadukes, and party food such as cakes and biscuits from Tesco. There were also mocktails – the most popular of which was the “Blue Crush”.
Young people and staff were wowed and amazed by the unbelievable magic tricks of “Afro Magic” who kept everyone entertained throughout the evening. A DJ encouraged young people onto the dancefloor with a playlist created by the students themselves.
Tom added: “The event was a huge success, and everyone cannot wait for the next one!
“The evening was a great way to show how our young people how much we care about them and how much we want them to experience normality and good times. The night truly could not have been more successful, everyone in attendance had a great time and the hospital has been abuzz with talk about the prom ever since.”
