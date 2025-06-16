Close to £80,000 has been donated to a local hospice after 1,000 people walked throughout the night for the charity.

Rotherham Hospice hosted their annual ‘Midnight Walk’ on Saturday June 7, with fundraisers joining staff and local celebrities to march through the streets of the town.

Starting from AESSEAL New York Stadium, walkers set off at midnight on a 10k route through Rotherham, many walking in memory of loved ones, or in celebration of care received from the Broom Road-based facility.

Around 1,000 people joined in Rotherham Hospice's 'Midnight Walk', raising £77,000 in total. | Rotherham Hospice

Participants were joined by local legends including Rotherham United ambassador John Breckin, Ronnie Moore, and Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw, with music from Rotherham Radio and The Blu Crew, a warm-up led by the hospice’s mascot Clifton, and moving tributes at the event’s memory wall.

All together, £77,000 was raised which will support the hospice’s continues work to provide specialist palliative care, both at the facility and in patient’s own homes.

Mat Cottle-Shaw, CEO of Rotherham Hospice, said: ““This event never fails to remind us just how powerful our community is.

“To see over a thousand people walking side by side, each with their own story, is a privilege. Every step and every pound raised helps us continue to be there for families across Rotherham when it matters most.”

Danika, who took part in the walk, said: “We walked in memory of my dad. The hospice really looked after him and we can’t thank them enough.

“This is the little bit we can do to repay the hard work they did and their care.”

Entry to the 2026 Midnight Walk, which will take place on June 20 next year, is already open, with those wishing to take part able to sign-up here.