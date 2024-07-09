Funded scholarship supports Ozzy to achieve career in the sports coaching industry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield man, Ozzy Jama, who turned his life around through boxing has become the first student to secure a new fully-funded Master’s course in strength and conditioning coaching, helping to increase diversity in the industry.

The scholarship was established jointly between Sheffield Hallam University and the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS) last year. It aims to advance equity of opportunity and will enable exceptional individuals to have the opportunity to access postgraduate study to improve their chances of forging a successful career in the industry.

Sheffield Hallam is one of only four universities in the UK to offer a scholarship of this nature with TASS, which will run for two academic years.

Ozzy, 26, has just completed his first year of the course after his application was accepted. He has overcome adversity in his life through physical activity and is now keen to give back and have a career in the industry.

Ozzy Jama coaching in the Sheffield Hallam University gym

Ozzy joined Unity Gym in Broomhall when he was 15 years old. He said there were negative influences in his environment at this time and the people at the gym showed him a different path.

He quickly discovered a passion for sport and physical activity and wanted to give back to his community. He became a youth leader, taking part in community activities and mentoring.

He went to college to pursue a sport related career but transitioned towards youth work and community development and started a degree in sport development in Leeds. He was unable to graduate from his degree, but he continued to work in a youth role with the gym.

He first heard about the TASS Scholarship Scheme from Dave Hembrough, strength and conditioning lead at Sheffield Hallam University who is also active in supporting young people locally through sport.

Ozzy applied for the scholarship and was successful. He started the one-year course in September and says he has already learned a huge amount.

Ozzy said: “The people at the gym had a real impact on me personally. When you’re young, you don’t realise the consequences of your actions.

“I wanted to be healthier and stronger, and I was passionate about the community and trying to encourage a positive mindset.

“The scholarship came at a really good time for me, and I was grateful to god for the opportunity. I had a passion for strength training but I didn’t have the knowledge. Now I know more about the science behind it. I’ve got an appetite for learning, and I find it joyful.

“My main goal through the course is to establish a career and become a strength and conditioning coach but I will always want to give back to Unity Gym and the community as well.”

Sheffield Hallam’s MSc Strength and Conditioning Coaching course prepares individuals for a career in strength and conditioning and challenges students to evaluate the physical elements of sport performance and health, implement tailored strength and conditioning and develop practical coaching skills through experiential learning.

Steve Thompson, Senior Lecturer and Course Leader for the MSc in Strength and Conditioning Coaching, said: “Ozzy’s story was the one that stood out. The way he turned his life around after having difficulties as a young person and giving back was inspiring.

“He was the perfect fit and exactly what we wanted when we set up the scholarship. Our hope was to break down barriers for people who don’t normally have the opportunity to study a master’s in this field.