French flair comes to Bingham Park with the arrival of Pétanque

After two years of fund raising and with the help of some small grant funding, work has just completed on the newest activity in Bingham Park with the arrival of Pétanque (Boules).

A partnership of the Bingham Park Community Group (BPCG), Friends of the Porter Valley and the City Council has led on this this exciting new development. “The arrival of Pétanque, alongside other new sports in Bingham Park, is great for all the community,” says Mike Jones, chair BPCG, “It’s a really accessible sport and a fun way to enjoy the outdoors and meet new people.”

Officially called Pétanque, but often referred to as Boules, it is known to many from holidays in France. It is played on a surface – called the “terrain”. The new terrain has been installed in Bingham Park – next to the long established Bowls Club. This is the first public terrain in Sheffield, but it’s a sport that is growing in popularity across the UK.

“The game of Pétanque is one of skill and tactics, but it is really easy to learn and can be enjoyed by all ages and abilities,” Mike adds.

The terrain is open to anyone to come along with their boules to play for free. There has already been strong interest from people wanting to play. If that continues into winter “come and try sessions” will be offered for those without boules. If the numbers wishing to play is sufficient, a Pétanque club will also be looked at in the future,

Want to know more then email [email protected] or better yet just come down to Bingham Park to give it a try.