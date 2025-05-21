Film-maker Wayne Sables works with RiDO on digital training project

Award-winning South Yorkshire documentary maker and multi media specialist Wayne Sables is working with Rotherham Investment And Development Office on a new project sharing skills to create successful high quality film and social media footage.

Wayne has been running successful courses for creatives, freelancers and small businesses wanting to add digital technology into their work for several years.

His working partnership with RiDO will specifically reach out to companies working in the Rotherham area.

“It was during lockdown that I was first asked to do some commissions based around recording on a smart phone,” Wayne says.

As a result of those lockdown sessions, he was then invited by Rotherham teacher, performer, composer and writer Malcolm J Hogan to develop a ten-week educational programme.

And it was when RiDO saw those sessions that they invited Wayne to create more training modules in a partnership that launched last year and will now run into 2026.

“Those original lockdown sessions proved enormously successful and have really led to the work I am now doing with companies linked with RiDO,” Wayne said.

“It’s all about working with start ups and companies in areas like digital exposure and developing a stronger online presence.

“That’s includes learning how to take great video footage on a smart phone which really is the most that most people will need to get their digital story started.

“The important message is that you really don’t need to be a photographer or a film maker to start creating hugely effective content - we all have the technology quite literally to hand in our phones but most smart phone users simply don’t know how effective that technology can be.

“In year two of this partnership, I’ll be working with clients one-to-one around digital development for business and, of course, using the technology you already have.

“It’s a great way telling successful business stories - and the more I work in this field, the more I recognise how so many of those stories go untold simply because people don’t realise they have the tools for sharing.”

RiDO provides a comprehensive range of services to help new and existing businesses achieve their potential.

It aims to drive economic development, helping businesses start, grow and invest in the future.

It also helps to push forward major developments and provide assistance to companies looking at Rotherham as an opportunity to locate, invest and grow.

To find out more about Wayne Sables Project visit www.waynesablesproject.co.uk

For more on RiDO visit www.investrotherham.com