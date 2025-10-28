Readers have had their say on safety around Sheffield, as darker nights begin to roll in.

With earlier nights beginning as autumn enters full swing, people are having to face new considerations when doing something as simple as walking home from work.

Amidst this, Sheffield Women’s Collective have organised a Reclaim the Night march to oppose gender-based violence and harassment, and stand up for the right for everyone to walk home safely at night.

Based on a movement founded in the 1970s, when women were advised to stay inside as the Yorkshire Ripper was on the loose, the group’s campaign is based on the simple principle that ‘safety at night is a right’.

Readers of The Star have answered whether they feel safe walking the streets at night, as darker nights begin to roll in. | ai_katrin - stock.adobe.com

And so, we asked readers for their views, questioning whether they feel safe walking the streets of Sheffield at night.

“I have many times after gigs, never any problems,” wrote Mark Hetherington.

Others echoed this point, saying that while they may be cautious, nigh time walking in and of itself is not a concern.

“Like everywhere else - yes if it's lit properly,” Deborah Smith said.

David Green added: “Got to be street wise and vigilant anywhere these days.”

However, many flat out claimed they no longer feel safe at night, with a number of comments simply reading ‘no’.

Joanne Mori commented: “I would never walk anywhere on my own in the dark as a woman - I did about 10 years ago with the dog but not now.”

Jayne Hinchliffe Dale, echoed this, adding: “No don’t go out once it’s dark [until] it’s daylight again then I still don’t feel safe.”

Meanwhile, Christine Walker said: “I would never walk after dark, my area is considered not too bad but I still would not do it.”