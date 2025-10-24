'Cracking' night ahead at Sheffield Cathedral's new cabaret

Watching The Dean of Sheffield perform a cabaret showtune may be unexpected - but it’s all for a good cause.

The Very Reverend Abi Thompson,who was a freelance professional singer before she was ordained, is going back to her musical roots for The Dean’s Cabaret at Sheffield Cathedral.

The memorable evening of music, laughter and surprises will raise funds for The Archer Project homelessness charity based at the Cathedral on Church Street.

Dean Abi said: “For my 50th birthday year, I really wanted to raise some money for a cause that meant a lot to me.

The Dean of Sheffield Abi Thompson (second from right) and her team during the Camino di Santiago pilgrimage

“I have come to know and love The Archer Project over many years and since I became Dean of Sheffield the staff, volunteers and beneficiaries of the Project have become dear friends.

"The cabaret night is an opportunity for talented local professional musicians to join together for a great cause. It’s going to be a cracking event.”

The Dean’s Cabaret, on Thursday, November 20, will feature music spanning jazz, musical theatre and gospel.

Performers include Tom Daggett, the Cathedral’s director of music, on piano plus international gospel singer Janine Dyer.

The Dean of Sheffield Abi Thompson is a former freelance musician

Members of the Sheffield Cathedral choir and well-known Sheffield musical theatre performers, curated by Matthew Symonds, will also take to the stage.

There will be an opportunity to bid on auction items, and people from The Archer Project will both perform and serve a home-made pie and peas supper.

Dean Abi, who also walked 100km of Spain’s Camino de Santiago pilgrimage earlier this year for The Choir With No Name , is staying tight-lipped on her song choices for now.

But she added: “There’s going to be a guest appearance from the retired Bishop of Sheffield, Jack Nicholls, who is well known as a singer.

The Dean's Cabaret will raise money for The Archer Project

“When I was first ordained 20 years ago, we used to sing together, so it will be wonderful to do that again.

“We hope that Sheffield workplaces and groups of friends will embrace The Dean’s Cabaret as a curated evening of top-quality music, food and drinks in an iconic building.”

The Dean’s Cabaret is the latest in a diverse range of events at 1,000-year-old Sheffield Cathedral.

This month alone, they range from a film festival, to candlelit concerts and a majestic Handel’s Messiah which kickstarts the festive season on November 22.

Dean Abi added: “Sheffield Cathedral is a place for all people.

It’s really important to me that people have the opportunity to come here and experience the beauty of this place, no matter what they believe or why they visit.”

The Dean’s Cabaret begins at 7pm on Thursday, November 20.

Tickets cost £55 per person or £400 per table of eight.

Book at sheffieldcathedral.org/whats-on