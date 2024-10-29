Chris Packham calls on Sheffield residents to write to MPs on issue of trophy hunting

Environmentalist Chris Packham is calling for Sheffield residents to write to their MP call for a ban on trophy hunting.

The Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, which is supported by a host of A-List stars including the Autumnwatch presenter, is calling for all trophy hunting imports to the UK to become illegal.

And in an impassioned video plea released this week, Chris called for the nation to mobilise, and join the fight against this cruel trade.

Chris said: "What on earth in the 21st century are we, who call ourselves a nation of animal lovers, doing allowing the importation of trophies into the UK?

"Is this 1820? Is this 1890? Is it 1920? No! It's 2024, wake up, we are in a biodiversity crisis and the thought that there are people out there that want to go and pull the trigger on rare and endangered wildlife just for fun and then nail its head on the wall? My goodness me! It feels like I've been stuck in a time machine.

"This is the present and we have got to do something about it. Let's get trophy hunting banned. Please sign the petition now."

The Trophy Hunting Import Ban is on the Labour Party's manifesto, but more pressure is needed to ensure that the Government keeps its promise quickly, to stop the daily slaughter of animals in the name of sport.

This means that MPs like those in Sheffield are being asked to lobby hard, to ensure that the bill gets parliamentary time.

To write to your MP email either:

Gill Furniss (Brightside and Hillsborough) - [email protected]

Clive Betts (Sheffield South East) - [email protected]

Marie Tidball (Penistone and Stocksbridge) - [email protected]

A spokesperson for the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, said: "Thank you Chris for all of your support, and we echo that urgency is needed.

"This is not an issue that can just be swept under the carpet, not while endangered, rare and beautiful animals are being callously shot in the name of sport every day.

"These are not industries that benefit African communities, just a small group of rich white people, it is a colonial throwback and needs to be stopped immediately."

To find out more and sign the petition go to www.bantrophyhunting.org

To view and share the video on YouTube go to:https://youtu.be/g2NM34wrhdY?feature=shared