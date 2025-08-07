Capturing veterans’ voices for Barnsley War Memorial centenary

Award-winning South Yorkshire film maker Wayne Sables is launching a new project that will help to celebrate and commemorate the people who served their country in two world wars and other global conflicts.

Barnsley town centre’s War Memorial, which was designed by acclaimed Scottish sculptor John Tweed, was unveiled in October 1925, initially as a tribute to the lives of the soldiers of the Great War.

Now, as the distinctive Memorial marks its centenary, film-maker Wayne has been commissioned by Barnsley Council to interview and film surviving veterans of the Second World War and also military personnel from subsequent conflicts as part of the 100th anniversary commemoration,

Those interviews will be screened onto Barnsley Town Hall as veterans, members of the public and civic leaders join together on October 11, the actually anniversary of the Memorial’s unveiling.

Wayne Sables has been commissioned to create a new piece marking the Barnsley War Memorial centenary.

Also taking part will be school children from the town who have been invited to create pencil portraits of fallen heroes from Barnsley which, like Wayne’s interviews, will be projected onto the Town Hall.

The filming will form part of the wider public acknowledgement of the centenary and the importance of the memorial.

“I was delighted to be asked to become part of this extremely significant day and to be given the chance to join the people of Barnsley in remembering those they have lost to war in the past century,” said Wayne.

“The War Memorial represents many different men and women from many different backgrounds and that is what I hope my filmed interviews will also be able to capture.

Barnsley's War Memorial is set to mark its 100th anniversary.

“The Memorial stands as a permanent tribute to the brave people of Barnsley and I want my film to reflect that bravery and strong sense of community.”

Doncaster-born documentary film maker and multi media specialist Wayne Sables has lived in and around South Yorkshire all his life.

His recent commission, Stories from Doncaster - funded by Doncaster Council in conjunction with the UK Shared Prosperity Fund - told the city’s story using only the authentic sounds and experiences of real people and was screened onto iconic buildings in the city.

Last year saw him complete a film on the Isle of Bourbon Suspension Bridge for Elsecar Heritage Centre.

And last autumn his documentary marking the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike and Doncaster’s place in the bitter year-long industrial dispute had its premiere at the city’s Savoy Cinema.

“In all my films the one thing I always strive to do is share people’s stories and experiences and preserve an important part of a community’s history.

“This new project will preserve the voices images of people who know the true cost of warfare.”