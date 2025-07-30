Bride who returned to her wedding venue as its wedding planner celebrates her 30th anniversary

Mosborough Hall had always been a special place in Alison’s life. Family gatherings were regularly held there, and after she met her future husband, David, it became their go-to spot for celebrations. Their family business even supplied the hotel with fresh fruit and vegetables. So, when the couple decided to get married, there was no doubt that Mosborough Hall was the only place they wanted to host their reception. They had a clear vision for their big day, and the hotel’s coordinators at the time made it all possible. One of those coordinators, Gillian, still works alongside Alison at the hotel to this day. Their wedding day, August 26, 1995, saw the couple enjoy a traditional wedding breakfast, followed by an evening reception. A highlight of the day came in the form of a very personal wedding gift from The Sheffield Steelers. Alison and David, both huge fans of the hockey team, had once helped two players get to a game after their car broke down. In return, they were gifted a signed hockey stick from goalkeeper Martin McKay—a treasured wedding memento they still have today. Now, 30 years later, Alison has been working as a wedding and events coordinator at Mosborough Hall, helping other couples to plan their big day. She said: “It feels like I’ve come home. It’s an absolute honour to work here. When I show couples around for the first time, I always point out the spot in front of the hotel where everyone takes that iconic wedding photo of the couple. I know because I stood there myself, 30 years ago.” Mosborough Hall Hotel, originally a 12th-century manor house, is set in the picturesque village of Mosborough, 15 minutes from Chesterfield, Sheffield, and the Peak District. Since her wedding, the 46-bedroomed hotel has expanded its wedding spaces. What was once The Stables is now The Chatsworth and Haddon Suites, which still feature the beautiful stonework that gives Mosborough Hall its timeless charm. “To come to work each day at this beautiful hotel is amazing,” Alison reflects.

Bride who returned to her wedding venue as its wedding planner celebrates her 30th anniversary

“To come to work each day at this beautiful hotel is amazing,” Alison reflects. “As I walk through the grounds and the function areas, I’m reminded of so many wonderful memories—from childhood to our wedding day. Now we bring our own family here. This place is deeply ingrained in our family, and it’s a true family love affair with the hotel.”

General manager, Richard Beck, explained: “We work hard to ensure that all our lovely couples have a truly memorable and special wedding day, and will want to return to Mosborough Hall Hotel. But they don’t all come back in quite the way that Alison has!

“Her love, and that of her family, for the hotel shows in her enthusiasm and passion for creating such memorable weddings. So huge congratulations to Alison and David on your 30th anniversary from all at Mosborough Hall Hotel.”