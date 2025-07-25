Artur to receive special present on his seventh birthday, thanks to Sheffield RAFA

Artur with his mother two years ago speaking to Sqn Ldr Barry Darwin at the Mi Amigo Remembrance Service in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield. Photo: Richard Darwin

Having returned to Sheffield this year to escape the bombings, Artur along with his mother Victoria and baby brother Artem, had to sleep every night in the basement of their apartment block.

Artur had to leave his bike in Ukraine, so Sheffield RAFA decide to buy a replacement which will be presented to him on his seventh birthday tomorrow (July 26).

Family friend Richard Darwin, said: "Artur's special present will be unveiled outside the cafe in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield tomorrow afternoon - if we can get him off the bouncy castle!

"He will then demonstrate he is no stranger to a 24ins wheel bike."

Cake and singing Happy Birthday at Endcliffe Park Cafe is at 2pm, then unveiling of Artur's birthday present which replaces the one he had to leave behind in Ukraine.