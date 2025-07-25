Artur to receive special present on his seventh birthday, thanks to Sheffield RAFA

By Richard Darwin
Contributor
Published 25th Jul 2025, 11:19 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 12:40 BST
Artur with his mother two years ago speaking to Sqn Ldr Barry Darwin at the Mi Amigo Remembrance Service in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield. Photo: Richard Darwinplaceholder image
Artur with his mother two years ago speaking to Sqn Ldr Barry Darwin at the Mi Amigo Remembrance Service in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield. Photo: Richard Darwin
Having returned to Sheffield this year to escape the bombings, Artur along with his mother Victoria and baby brother Artem, had to sleep every night in the basement of their apartment block.

Artur had to leave his bike in Ukraine, so Sheffield RAFA decide to buy a replacement which will be presented to him on his seventh birthday tomorrow (July 26).

Family friend Richard Darwin, said: "Artur's special present will be unveiled outside the cafe in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield tomorrow afternoon - if we can get him off the bouncy castle!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He will then demonstrate he is no stranger to a 24ins wheel bike."

Cake and singing Happy Birthday at Endcliffe Park Cafe is at 2pm, then unveiling of Artur's birthday present which replaces the one he had to leave behind in Ukraine.

Related topics:SheffieldUkraineEndcliffe Park
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice