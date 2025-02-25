Airwaves to ale: Sheffield based beer-themed radio station celebrates anniversary with a birthday brew

Ale & Radio, a unique beer-themed radio station which broadcasts from Sheffield, is marking its first anniversary with an exciting collaboration beer, created in partnership with Bayonet Brewing, an independent brewery in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

Ale & Radio will celebrate its milestone on April 13, following a highly successful first year broadcasting beer-focused content alongside a diverse mix of music spanning multiple genres and generations. With a global audience, the station’s mission has always been to support independent breweries, bars, pubs, and beer retailers, while uniting beer enthusiasts through a variety of engaging content. Listeners can tune in for regular beer news, travel features, festival coverage, brewery interviews, and user-submitted audio beer reviews.

Beyond its audio programming, Ale & Radio has cultivated a visual presence through its interactive stream wall, allowing fans to share pictures and messages in real-time. Independent retailers are also invited to submit beer offers and discounts, giving them a platform to reach a wider audience at no cost.

Broadcasting from a modest 6x8 shed in Chapeltown, Sheffield, Ale & Radio is one of the only 24/7 streaming beer-themed stations in the world, with listeners tuning in from across the UK but also countries like Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States.

Ale & Radio Studio 1 in Sheffield

To mark its first birthday, Ale & Radio has teamed up with Bayonet Brewing, a true independent brewery founded and run by Alex Postels. The collaboration beer, Tactical Transmissions, is a double dry-hopped IPA, named to reflect the fusion of radio and Bayonet’s military-themed branding.

Jimbo and Aden, founders of Ale & Radio, shared their enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Bayonet is a perfect example of an independent brewery creating high-quality craft beer. With brewing giants dominating the industry and independent breweries struggling due to rising costs and lack of support, we’re proud to collaborate with Bayonet and highlight their incredible work. Ale & Radio exists to celebrate and uplift independent creators while being a supportive and inclusive voice for the global beer community."

On brew day itself, regular Ale & Radio contributors Andrew and Abi Hall also joined in the brewing process. Abi, who hosts the station’s popular Sour Beer of the Week feature, expressed her excitement about the experience, saying, "It was great to be involved in the brewing process, and Alex was incredibly knowledgeable and passionate about his beer. It was an amazing opportunity to learn more about the craft behind the brew."

Tactical Transmissions will be available in mid-March, giving fans and supporters of the station the opportunity to enjoy the beer before Ale & Radio's birthday on April 13th.

To listen to Ale & Radio simply head to aleandradio.co.uk/live