59% of Sheffield respondents say their 'perfect retirement' means living stress-free without money worries

Legal & General's new survey reveals key generational differences in retirement planning and the type of retirement they envision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legal & General's new survey reveals key generational differences in retirement planning and the type of retirement they envision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the survey of over 2,000 UK adults, 36% of UK adults plan to relocate in retirement. However Gen Z were more eager to relocate in retirement by 61% compared to just 17% of Baby Boomers.

In Sheffield, Legal & General discovered just 28% want to relocate in retirement suggesting many are content staying in the UK. For the 28% eager to relocate, a joint 47% say they want to move for a new experience and to explore a new city.

User (UGC) Submitted

The 'perfect retirement' means different things for everyone but for the majority of Sheffield respondents (59%) it means living stress-freee without money worries. For 48% of Sheffield respondents it means being active and keeping fit in retirement, followed by having the freedom to travel and explore new places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly half of Sheffield respondents (44%) envision they will have a moderate retirement (where their basic needs are covered but with some money left over for non-essentials) and 17% envision they will have a comfortable retirement with more financial freedom.

When asked how much people believe they will have saved up for retirement, across the UK the mean average was £276,514. However for Sheffield respondents this was slightly lower at £205,268.

Lorna Shah, Managing Director, Legal & General Retail Retirement comments:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dream of relocating or travelling in retirement is a popular choice among retirees, but it requires careful financial planning to become a reality.”

“At Legal & General, we have a variety of tools to help you prepare for your retirement, such as our Retirement Income Calculator to help keep your retirement plans on track.”

Please see further survey results here: https://www.legalandgeneral.com/retirement/pension-annuity/guides/redefining-retirement/