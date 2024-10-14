170th Anniversary of the “Charge of the Light Brigade” 25 October 1854

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Most of you will of heard of the Crimean War, 1853-56, along with Florence Nightingale and the Charge of the Light Brigade but with a modern battle going on in the Ukraine and Crimea are there any similarities?

From a military tactic perspective the answer of course is no, but in both events the main antagonist was and is Russia. In the Crimean War Russia decided, on a small pretext, to pick a fight with a declining Ottaman Empire hoping to gain territory, influence, economic advantage, etc. they were opposed by the Ottomans, and the then two dominant Western nations of France and Britain. Action in the war started with Russia invading present day Romania and Bulgaria where they were stopped by the Ottomans. Britain and French fleets entered the Black Sea and simultaneously blockaded Russia in The Baltic cutting off St Petersburg and applying economic sanctions. Britain, France and others then attacked the Crimea to capture the main Russian naval base at Sevastopol, it was during this 11 month operation that the Battle of Baraclava and the Charge of the Light Brigade happened.

What is a Light Brigade? It is a cavalry unit of men on unarmoured light fast horses armed with lances and sabres. Used for maximum mobility and speed to carry out skirmishes and reconnaissance. Ideal for chasing retreating infantry and artillery. On this day, 25 October, they were ordered to do exactly this and chase retreating Russian artillery units, however where they were positioned they couldn't see any retreating artillery and the officer carrying the order, Captain Nolan, when asked where the guns where he vaguely waved his arm towards the end of the valley saying “There, my lord, is your enemy; there are your guns” the Light Brigade then attacked the most fortified part of the battlefield. A total of 607 men on horse charged with only 198 returning. Lord Cardigan who led the charge survived.

The Crimean War was one of the first wars where armies used explosive naval shells (instead of solid cannon balls) railways and telegraphic communications, and also where newspaper reporting of events was contemporary with photographs, and of course the huge advances in modern nursing techniques led by Florence Nightingale. It should be noted that Russia lost the war and suffered decades of economic stagnation which ultimately lead to the end of serfdom and the modernisation of its industries.

