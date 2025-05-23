Yorkshire's Best Heating Installer is Announced

Damon Blakemore from Sheffield has been announced as the Best Heating Installer in Yorkshire and The Humber by judges from the industry-leading Heating Installer Awards 2025. At the same awards he has also been crowned Best Sustainable Installer in the North.

Offering plumbing, heating and renewable services throughout the whole of Sheffield and beyond, Damon’s company Blakemore Plumbing and Heating specialises in heat pumps, boiler installations and more.

Damon’s entry comprised an air source heat pump installation in a cottage, which he worked on over the course of two weeks. Importantly he came up with his own solution to solve his customer’s issues and having gone without hot water and heating for two Christmas periods, Damon’s work has certainly made an impression on his customer’s life.

Speaking of Damon’s win, his customer Jim said: “Damon carried out a complicated hybrid installation that I believe was the first of its kind for Viessmann at the time and therefore challenging on a number of levels. It was impossible to expect such a complicated installation not to need refinement post fitting, but Damon has continued to support us as we have finessed the settings and I believe we now how an efficient and sophisticated solution to complicated heating needs in a remote location.

“I remain very thankful to him and was not surprised, when speaking with Viessmann’s technical team directly, to hear them compliment him. They commented that they knew all about my project, and told me I was lucky to have him work on my property as “he’s as good as we’ve got out there.” It was a nice testimonial from the people Damon works with all the time and testament to his commitment and technical skill. Hope he/we win!"

The nationwide awards scheme, now in its tenth year, recognises the achievements and raises the credibility of plumbers and heating installers across the country who deliver excellent customer service on a daily basis. Representatives from the awards’ partners and sponsors CIPHE, The IPG, Polypipe Building Products, Refresh, Samsung Climate Solutions, Stelrad and Powered Now, as well as a team of previous winning installers, judged the entries on problem solving, product knowledge and stand out work.

To mark its tenth anniversary, the award’s organisers have appointed a brand-new Board of Trustees, making it the only awards scheme in the industry that is run and judged by installers themselves. Each trustee will be heavily involved in the judging of the categories relevant to their individual areas of expertise.

Trustees include previous winners: Phil Metcalf of Metcalf Cooling and Heating Services, Huw Jenkins of Thornhill Plumbing and Heating, Nick Irlam of Irlam UK, Rising Star Winner Carl Ladd, and CIPHE member Karen Matthews of Mayfly Group.

You can help Taylor to be crowned the National 2025 Heating Installer Awards winner by visiting the Heating Installer Awards website and casting your vote.

Voting closes at midnight on 27th May 2025. Public votes will contribute to a quarter of the installer’s overall scores, and will be added to the judges’ scores and the scores from a technical challenge set for all of the regional and highly commended winners.

The winners will be announced on 25th June 2025 at InstallerSHOW, taking place at Birmingham NEC.