'World's largest' hydrogen-producing electrolyser factory built in Sheffield as demand for green fuel soars

Clegg Group has finished the fit-out of ITM Power's new Gigafactory, as demand for its equipment soars.

Clegg completed offices, production areas and a test zone at the facility at Bessemer Park, off Shepcote Lane, near Meadowhall.

Oliver Jenkins, business development manager, said: “The energy transition is happening now, and the hydrogen sector is growing rapidly as the world pushes to reduce carbon emissions and meet government net zero targets. ITM Power is a leader in its field so it was a real privilege to work with such a cutting-edge client.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gigafactory is set to make enough equipment to produce one billion watts of energy every year - enough to power several hundred thousand homes.

The Gigafactory is designed to make enough equipment to produce one billion watts of energy a year - enough to power several hundred thousand homes.

The hydrogen sector is riding high after the Government said it would boost hi-tech green sectors post-Brexit. It must also meet a legally-binding commitment to make the UK carbon neutral by 2050.

Chief executive Dr Graham Cooley said: “The facility is now not only the largest in the world, but also has been designed and fitted out to include the latest state-of-the-art technology and semi-automated machines to enable us to scale up production of our electrolysers in line with the global demand for green hydrogen.”

ITM Power makes electrolysers that split water into oxygen and hydrogen, which can be used to refuel cars, power factories or pumped into the national gas grid.

The facility at Bessemer Park, off Shepcote Lane, near Meadowhall.

In March, it announced 80 jobs for engineers and opportunities for apprentices, set to take employee numbers past 300.

Graham Cooley, Chief Executive Officer at ITM Power in a hydrogen fuelled car.

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper.