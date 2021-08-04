Sheffield tech firm's new office is 'strong vote of confidence in city centre'

SEO Works’ new space in Fountain Precinct, on Balm Green, is double the size of the premises it is leaving on Scotland Street.

It has funded a fit-out for a post-pandemic world where ‘hybrid’ working includes days at home and ‘collaboration, support and culture’ in the office.

It comes as many public and private sector organisations are discussing when and how to return to the office - and the potential damage of staying away to city centres.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Foster, managing director of SEO Works.

Ben Foster, managing director, said: “This new office is an important step for us as a business - creating a space that aligns with what we've achieved as an agency, and that our team can thrive in.

“We know that flexibility is now at the forefront of people's minds, but we also strongly value the office for a centre of collaboration, support and culture.

“That is why, alongside our new hybrid working plan, this move represents a vote of confidence in office-based working."

SEO Works has hired 18 in the last six months and employs 74. Its careers page has vacancies in search engine optimisation, digital marketing, digital PR, content writing and strategy, paid social media, web project management, digital design, web development and new business development.

Fountain Precinct on Balm Green. Picture: Chris Etchells

It also offers apprenticeships to those with little digital marketing experience.

The new office will feature communal areas, open plan working spaces, and hubs for collaboration. It aims to move in this month.

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper.