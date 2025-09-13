A ‘world class’ white water course could be coming to a lake in Rotherham - which would also serve as a water rescue training facility for firefighters.

Manvers Lake and Dearne Valley Trust have put forward proposals to develop the new training centre at the popular swimming spot in Wath.

The £14 million project will introduce a horseshoe-shaped channel where water will pumped in at speed to create a rapids that will flow back into the lake.

The water would be able to flow at a variety of speeds, making the site capable of hosting elite level competition - like white water canoe slalom - Olympic level training and coaching and provide a unique recreational offer to the sports scene in South Yorkshire.

Developers behind the project have described it as ‘world-class’ and it is hoped that it would boost the local economy while offering sporting opportunities not available anywhere else in the county.

However, the main drive behind the project is a need for further training for firefighters responding to emergencies in the water.

Water related incidents are increasing in frequency and severity due to climate change, with this centre making the most of Manvers Lake by providing an area where South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue personnel could be trained.

Most fire services still struggle to find facilities for this kind of specialised training, with developers hoping the new site at Manvers could attract emergency service workers from across the country.

“This project is not just for South Yorkshire – it will provide a national training resource for fire and rescue services across the country. The skills developed here will help save lives, support emergency responders, and set new standards in rescue training,” said Chris Kirby, chief fire officer at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

“Manvers Lake already has a lot going for it. High quality water, good road and rail links, and an existing onsite water sports and multi sports club of 2500 members, excellent onsite infrastructure and above all a site that lends itself and enables the white water channel to tuck itself innocuously into the parkland setting”

An investors event is set to be held Manvers Lake on September 25, as the trust bring together government representatives, sporting bodies, private investors and community leaders to exploring funding options.