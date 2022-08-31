Wombwell’s Post Office to return to full-time opening hours

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The branch at the Heron Foods store on Wombwell’s High Street was set to close in July 2020, following the resignation of the operator.

After backlash from councillors and customers, the Post Office agreed to keep the branch open until a “permanent solution” was found.

It moved into the former Yorkshire Bank branch on the High Street, before relocating to the libray, where it has been running on reduced opening hours.

The branch has moved into Magical Moments on Wombwell’s High Street, where its two counters will open Monday to Friay 9am-5.30pm, and Saturdays 9am to 12.30pm.

Richard Clark, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted that Wombwell will soon have a full-time Post Office once again.

“We thank customers for their patience.