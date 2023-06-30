A senior Sheffield pharmacist has turned down an invitation to mark 75 years of the NHS at 10 Downing Street in protest at the Conservatives repeatedly trying to ‘destabilise it’.​​​​​​​

Martin Bennett, boss of Wicker Pharmacy, posted a photo of his invite to the reception and said instead of going he would be ‘washing my hair’. His tweet was liked 700 times and attracted 57 supportive comments in 24 hours.

Mr Bennett, who has worked at the shop for 50 years, wrote: ‘Much as I would like to see inside the place I will be washing my hair that day and so cannot attend. I can’t bring myself to celebrate the NHS alongside those from a party that has tried to destabilise it every time they have been in power’.

Many praised him for taking a stand. Reena Barai wrote: ‘Appreciate you standing by your principles Martin - but the sentiment of your invite still stands, you have been a committed NHS community pharmacist and the NHS is lucky to have you’. Beverly McFarlane added: ‘The fact that they even think to 'celebrate' an institution they are systematically destroying, brick by brick, is utter hypocrisy'.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister is looking forward to joining people across the country in celebrating 75 years of the NHS. As part of the government’s commitment to cut waiting lists and ensure the health service thrives for another 75 years, the Prime Minister will shortly announce the first ever NHS Long Term Workforce Plan to ensure we have a healthcare system that continues to improve the lives of everyone in the country.”