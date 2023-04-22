News you can trust since 1887
Wicker Pharmacy: Possible taker for Sheffield job paying £75,000 plus bonus

A job at a Sheffield pharmacy paying up to £75,000-a-year could be about to be filled after numerous appeals over 18 months.

By David Walsh
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Martin Bennett, boss of Wicker Pharmacy, said he was expecting to find out by Monday April 24 whether an applicant for the post of Superintendent Pharmacist would accept his offer.

But it was only “marginally good news” because the candidate might be persuaded to stay by their current employer.

He added: “I’ll believe it when they actually start.”

Wicker Pharmacy

Nevertheless, it is the closest he has been to finding a replacement so he can retire, he said. He has worked at the shop since 1973.

Last month Mr Bennett bemoaned the lack of interest in the post after it attracted ‘one person who then decided not to attend the interview’.

The publicity led to three people being interviewed, Mr Bennett said. The vacancy has been open since November 2021. The salary also includes a bonus.

If it is filled next week, Mr Bennett said he hoped to step away from the role in October, after a handover period.

Martin Bennett, director of Wicker, joined the pharmacy in 1973.Martin Bennett, director of Wicker, joined the pharmacy in 1973.
The pharmacy first opened on January 21 1952, and has not closed for a day since.The pharmacy first opened on January 21 1952, and has not closed for a day since.
