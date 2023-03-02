A top job at a Sheffield pharmacy paying up to £75,000 a year is going begging after one person applied - and failed to attend the interview.

Martin Bennett, boss of Wicker Pharmacy, said he thought the advert for a Superintendent Pharmacist might have attracted more than ‘the one person who then decided not to attend the interview’. The vacancy, which closed on February 28, had been open since November 2021, he added. The salary also includes a bonus.

Mr Bennett, who joined Wicker Pharmacy in 1973, took to social media to bemoan the lack of interest.

He wrote: “We’ve been trying to recruit a pharmacist since November 2021 with no success. The salary will really stretch us but we thought it would attract good candidates. It’s far more than I have ever been paid! It’s also a really interesting job, but not an easy one.”

Wicker Pharmacy

Sheffield GP Ben Allen replied: “Oh dear. Not a good sign Martin. So hard to recruit!”

Martin Bennett, director of Wicker, joined the pharmacy in 1973.