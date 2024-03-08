Watch: Take a video tour inside popular Sheffield cafe Raffina after takeover and refurb
The only thing that’s the same is the name
Raffina cafe in Stocksbridge has been refurbished and relaunched under new management.
Dysh Coffee and Kitchen, the family-run cafe and restaurant on Ecclesall Road, has taken over the venue at Fox Valley, Stocksbridge. And the only thing that’s the same is the name.
Take a video tour inside with new manager Tori Klays.