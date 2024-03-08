Watch: Take a video tour inside popular Sheffield cafe Raffina after takeover and refurb

The only thing that’s the same is the name
By David Walsh
Published 8th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Raffina cafe in Stocksbridge has been refurbished and relaunched under new management. 

Dysh Coffee and Kitchen, the family-run cafe and restaurant on Ecclesall Road, has taken over the venue at Fox Valley, Stocksbridge. And the only thing that’s the same is the name.

Take a video tour inside with new manager Tori Klays.

Related topics:CafeSheffieldStocksbridgeRestaurantEcclesall Road