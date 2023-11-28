Unite: 151 Sheffield organisations back union's campaign to 'save' steel industry
Unite wants to raise awareness of the sector ahead of a general election
151 Sheffield businesses and community groups will show their support for the steel industry at a football match in the city.
Their signatures are on an open letter which will be handed to reps from Unite at half-time at the Golcar versus Hallam FC match at the stadium on Sandygate Rd on Tuesday evening, November 28.
Unite launched a campaign in September asking Sheffield people to ‘demand politicians reverse the decline in the steel industry’.
It says its Workers’ Plan for Steel ensures the sector has a bright future in the UK, with no job losses.
A Unite rep said they chose Hallam FC due to its historic links to the steel industry.
In November, Unite staged a demonstration outside Sheffield railway station to demand political support for steel ahead of the next general election.
At the time, Claire Peden, Unite team leader, said: “This is a message to politicians seeking our votes. They must take action and speak out to protect our steel industry.”
The union wants infrastructure projects to use ‘100 per cent UK steel’.
It says £1bn-a-year for the next 12 years is needed to transition to ‘green steel’ with no loss of jobs.
And it wants the government to tackle energy prices with price caps and public ownership of the National Grid.
Full list of the Sheffield businesses, community groups, sports and social clubs that have signed the open letter:
Crookes Social Club, Firth Park Men's Club, Southey Social Club, Woodhouse Westend Bowling Club, Farm Road Social Club, Sheffield Trades Council, Sheffield Solidarity Group, Handsworth Social Club, Hillsborough Social Club, Meersbrook Bowling Club Ltd, The Station Gym, Longley Four Greens Community Centre, Friends of Manor Fields Park, Sheffield City Amateur Boxing Club, Olympia Fitness, Steel Coaching, Prime Mover Fitness, Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Trinity Amateur Boxing Club, Tigers Amateur Boxing Club, Thalassaemia South Yorkshire, White Rose Boxing, Wicker Camp Thai Boxing Gym, Arundel Ex-Servicemen's Club & Institute, Hillsborough Park Blowing Club, The Kettle Club Gym, Theatre Deli, S12 Community Food Pantry, Sheffield Boxing Centre, Seven Hills Boxing Club, SADACCA, Riley's Boxing & Fitness Centre, ISRAAC Somali Community Centre, Steel City Tattoo, Smokey Sam's, Kids Clobber, Mint, Green Geek, Laura and Monika Candles, Moor Cobbler Shoppe Ltd, Coffee @ Moor Market, Star Toys, BK Textiles, Two Happy Tiny Feet, Craig Goodridge Travel, Green Leaves, Steel City Hair Salon, Dew Jewlery,Happy Flaps, Rumba Group UK Limited, Shoot The Bull, Sheffield Plate, NIKONIKO, Pixi Daisy, Taylor Taylor Hairdresser, More Posh Than Dosh, Party Parlour, Drew Décor, Jude Hairdressing, Knowles & Son Cobblers, Persian Bakery, Fronteer Gallery, Michael Spencer Jewellers, The Old Shoe, Motore Cate, David Brooks, Copper Pot, LUCKYFOX, Mint Clothing, Guitar Shack, Taylors Express, Nxt Level Hair & Beauty, Cheeba Cheeba, Intrepid Ink, The Hideaway / The Bhaji Shack, Mens Den Barber Shop, DM Vaping, Alpha Foods & Wine, Pitt Stop, Airy Fairy, Snip Dogg Dog, Walk & Talk, Madina, Ferraby Knives, Death Medley Tattoo, Bingham & Browne, Mick's Grade A Meals, Waterall Bros Ltd, Fruit Shop Ltd, Castle Nut Bar, Dean's Family Butchers, Highcliffe Garage, Charisma Blinds, Deep Mills Studio, Cog Marketing, Graphic Engineering Ltd, Bear & Babe Ltd, Graphic Eng Ltd, Lemas Whole Foods, Clever Clogs, Ralph Thickitts, Framework Gallery, Elma's Café & Kitchen, Wine Rack, Gilbert & Son's Ltd, Yesterdays Corner Ltd, Frocks, Refill Tree, Petal Accessories Ltd, Snugg Kids Ltd, Bouquet Florist, Rainbow Café, Sharrow Vale Kitchens, Sharrow Vale Hardware, The Yard, Daybell & Choo Opticians, Starmore Boss, Two Steps, Cornerstone @ Dyson Place, Trove, Clubrackets.com, Partners Menswear, Giuseppe's Gents Hair, Sheffield Photographic Centre, Sharrow Vale Post Office, Nue Café & Deli, Ora Gallery, Little Gems Salon, Tiara Jewellery, The Mardy Barber, Hudson & Wood, ALD Print Ltd, Direct Print & Promotions Ltd, Dunn House, Perfectionary Ltd, Holme Lane Deli, R & R Polishing, Dawsons Fishing Tackle, M.K. Floortec Services Ltd, P.J. Sisman Electrical, Rubys Café, E.W. Pearsons Butchers, The Wardrobe, The Flower Bowl, Super Booze, Curo Gallery, Monica F. Hewitt Florist Ltd, HFL Saddlery & Leatherwork, Sheffield Labour for a Green New Deal, Sheffield Trades & Labour Club.