151 Sheffield businesses and community groups will show their support for the steel industry at a football match in the city.

Their signatures are on an open letter which will be handed to reps from Unite at half-time at the Golcar versus Hallam FC match at the stadium on Sandygate Rd on Tuesday evening, November 28.

Claire Peden of Unite said Hallam FC was chosen due to its historic links with the steel industry.

Unite launched a campaign in September asking Sheffield people to ‘demand politicians reverse the decline in the steel industry’.

Hallam FC's Sandygate Road home, where they have played since 1860, is the world's oldest football ground still in use.

It says its Workers’ Plan for Steel ensures the sector has a bright future in the UK, with no job losses.

In November, Unite staged a demonstration outside Sheffield railway station to demand political support for steel ahead of the next general election.

At the time, Claire Peden, Unite team leader, said: “This is a message to politicians seeking our votes. They must take action and speak out to protect our steel industry.”

The union wants infrastructure projects to use ‘100 per cent UK steel’.

It says £1bn-a-year for the next 12 years is needed to transition to ‘green steel’ with no loss of jobs.

And it wants the government to tackle energy prices with price caps and public ownership of the National Grid.

Full list of the Sheffield businesses, community groups, sports and social clubs that have signed the open letter: