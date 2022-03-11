Three vans left Darnall firm Fletchers on a non-stop, 20-hour trip to Warsaw. Their cargo is destined for a Red Cross centre near the border.

It came after workers spent long hours preparing for the trip including picking up and sorting donations, researching the route and filling in forms.

Staff member Jess Withington said: “We’re all devastated at the war and just want to help in any way. We’ve been overwhelmed at the support.”

Three vans set off from skip firm Fletchers in Darnall on a non-stop, 20-hour trip.

Fuel company Peak Oil filled up the vans for free, she added.

A big job was itemising everything and filling in customs forms made necessary by Brexit, amid reports of some consignments being delayed at British ports.

Those travelling to Poland include managing director Gavin Leverett, his brother Stephen and Fletchers workers Jak Hibbert and Kacper Bieszke, who is Polish.

