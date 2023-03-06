Tribute acts to Queen, Robbie Williams and more announced for Sheffield's Sausage & Cider Festival

The organisers of a unique festival celebrating sausages and cider have revealed a number of live performers and tribute acts are due to entertain the crowds at the event.

After success in more than 30 UK cities, the Sausage & Cider Festival brings a day of live music, food and cider to Sheffield for the first time on Saturday, 29 July, in Norfolk Park.

The venue will have a large outdoor stage, food vendors, bars and more than 12 flavours of sausages and 25 ciders. There will also be a chilli eating and a speed eating contest.

Organisers have just announced a string of tribute acts due to appear at the Sausage & Cider Festival.

These include KopyKat Killers, Scam Fender, Parklife - The Sound of Brit Pop, Robbie Williams tribute and Queens Greatest Hits - tribute.

DJ Pandar, singer-songwriter Daren Poyzer and local artist Harri Larkin will also appear.

The organisers are also looking for more local tribute acts to appear and want live performers to get in touch via www.sausageandciderfest.co.uk/live-music

Lee Fudge, marketing manager, said: “Sausage and Cider Festival outdoors is a feel-good event with great music, a huge variety of cider flavors and great independent food operators. We are excited to be able to host our outside event in Sheffield for the first time.”

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience is coming to Norfolk Park on July 28 after performing all over the UK and Europe since 2021.

Demand for tickets is said to be high and people interested in attending are advised to sign up for 50 per cent off our final release tickets at www.sausageandciderfest.co.uk

This event will run from 2pm to 10.30pm. Under 18’s must be accompanied by someone above the

age of 21. No more than three people aged under 18 can be accompanied by the same 21-year-old.

The day before, on Friday, July 28, also in Norfolk Park, visitors will also be able to enjoy The Ibiza Orchestra Experience, which is visiting the Steel City after performing all over the UK and Europe since 2021.

It is set to have a large outdoor stage and huge festival-style production and 26-piece orchestra performing iconic tracks from artists including Massive Attack, Ian Van Dahl, Daft Punk, Robert Miles, Energy 52, Tiesto, Fatboy Slim, Prodigy, Candi Staton and Faithless. There will also be an array of acts and support artists.

