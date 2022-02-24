The fears of Sheffield-born Ukrainian, Myron Fedak, came true within hours of being published in yesterday’s Star after Russia invaded his homeland.

In the era of social media every aspect of it was served up instantly, from videos of missiles exploding, a column of knocked-out Ukrainian tanks, a man grieving over a body in the rubble of a house, little children filing into an air raid shelter, the Prime Minister addressing the nation and politicians, journalists and everyone with an opinion giving their view.

The months of posturing and threats had touched us all - my 10-year-old daughter asked if there was going to be World War Three ‘because that’s what everyone at school is saying’.

Europeans are dying in a ‘barbaric’ invasion. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

And now the war of words has been replaced by violence. Mr Fedak had called for ‘all possible sanctions’ to stop Putin but it was too late - and Government is introducing measures aimed at halting an invasion, not preventing it.

It is easy with hindsight to see how the Russians built up to this moment, as each step in their campaign against the West was met with a feeble response.

No one wants conflict, but perhaps we should have been more robust when they invaded Crimea, or poisoned people in Salisbury, or allegedly interfered with the Brexit referendum in 2016, or launched repeated cyber attacks on Britain.

But the millions from Russian donors, a knighthood for the son of a former KBG officer and a year-long delay in publishing the Russia Report into meddling in the UK now reflect very badly on government.

Countries including Estonia, Latvia, Poland and even Finland must be very worried they could be next.

The UK and allies must stand by their promise to make Russia a ‘pariah state’. Hitting a few banks and billionaires isn’t enough.

Due to our dependence on Russian oil and gas it will hurt - prices have surged already - on top of the existing cost of living crisis. And the government must take steps to soften the blow.

But when Europeans are dying in a ‘barbaric’ invasion, it’s the least we can do to help.

