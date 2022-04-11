The Confederation of British Industry says its priorities are skills shortages, infrastructure and productivity.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beckie Hart, CBI Yorkshire and the Humber director.

Other priorities include building links with business, academia and ‘all levels’ of government, and securing more funding and devolved powers.

Beckie Hart, CBI Yorkshire and the Humber director, said: “This May’s mayoral election comes at a critical time for South Yorkshire. The region faces multiple headwinds, like the increased cost of living and doing business, geopolitical instability and rising inflation, on top of ongoing post-pandemic recovery efforts. We’re at a crossroads, and future generations will judge the path we choose.

“South Yorkshire needs to be empowered to maximise its potential. It is a region with a rich cultural, leisure and tourism offer, and many assets of key importance to the UK economy – for example the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, which is home to many high value sectors, focusing on power generation and renewable energy vital for research and development.

BUSINESS NEWS: Surgical blade maker bounces back from pandemic

“The next mayor should seek to capitalise on these assets to fuel an economy that plays to distinct local strengths which empower communities, reduce long-standing inequalities, and boost regional prosperity.

“Business stands ready to work alongside the mayor to develop this economic vision, and to drive forward ambitions for green, sustainable growth throughout the region.”

The CBI has 190,000 members who employ nearly seven million people.

BUSINESS NEWS: Boss resigns after furlough video row