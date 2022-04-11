Top bosses group the CBI launches manifesto urging new mayor of South Yorkshire to work with them
Senior bosses say the new mayor of South Yorkshire must ‘show vision and ambition’ to turbocharge the region’s Covid recovery and lay the foundations for sustainable, long-term prosperity.
The Confederation of British Industry says its priorities are skills shortages, infrastructure and productivity.
It has launched a ‘South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Business Manifesto’, which urges the winner of May 5’s election to work with business to drive growth.
Other priorities include building links with business, academia and ‘all levels’ of government, and securing more funding and devolved powers.
Beckie Hart, CBI Yorkshire and the Humber director, said: “This May’s mayoral election comes at a critical time for South Yorkshire. The region faces multiple headwinds, like the increased cost of living and doing business, geopolitical instability and rising inflation, on top of ongoing post-pandemic recovery efforts. We’re at a crossroads, and future generations will judge the path we choose.
“South Yorkshire needs to be empowered to maximise its potential. It is a region with a rich cultural, leisure and tourism offer, and many assets of key importance to the UK economy – for example the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, which is home to many high value sectors, focusing on power generation and renewable energy vital for research and development.
“The next mayor should seek to capitalise on these assets to fuel an economy that plays to distinct local strengths which empower communities, reduce long-standing inequalities, and boost regional prosperity.
“Business stands ready to work alongside the mayor to develop this economic vision, and to drive forward ambitions for green, sustainable growth throughout the region.”
The CBI has 190,000 members who employ nearly seven million people.