The next elected mayor will be the 'Sadiq Khan of South Yorkshire' with power, money and a big profile

The successful candidate on May 5 will inherit a post that is seeing ’a very significant scale up in resource’ every year, according to Dave Smith, chief executive of the Mayoral Combined Authority.

It means he or she will have an influence on everyone’s lives - but they, in turn, will know exactly who to complain to.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Biltcliffe – Yorkshire Party

He said: “People in London contact the mayor Sadiq Khan and expect him to answer their questions. The set-up encourages participation - it is very clear who to hold to account.”

WHAT IS THE HISTORY OF THE MAYOR?

For the first time, the post is free of the rows and delays that dogged the creation of the first mayor, Dan Jarvis.

Barnsley and Doncaster withheld their approval for the £900m devolution deal for two years while fruitlessly campaigning for a One Yorkshire arrangement.

Oliver Coppard is standing for Labour.

The next incumbent will also be able to devote themselves full time to the job. Currently, Mr Jarvis juggles it with being a Barnsley MP, a role he kept because the mayoralty was initially unpaid (due to those delays).

Mr Smith added: “This is the first vote for a mayor of South Yorkshire since the devolution deal took effect and this time we can be clear it’s a role with real power to its elbow – over the last four years the mayor has become vital part of shaping South Yorkshire’s future.”

The post has a ‘very clear remit’ to improve transport, infrastructure and housing, and boost the economy by investing in business.

Clive Watkinson has been selected as the Conservative candidate for South Yorkshire mayor

It will have £1.3bn to spend over the four-year term, including £450m in the first 12 months.

WHAT WILL BE THE NEW MAYOR’S BIGGEST JOB?

But the biggest job will be transport, Mr Smith said.

Buses and trains were hammered by Covid and passenger numbers are still recovering.

Joe Otten is standing for the Liberal Democrats in the South Yorkshire mayoral election

But people want better services and have pushed politicians - the mayor and the four South Yorkshire council leaders - into investigating ‘franchising’.

It would see the MCA set bus routes, including some that were loss making, and cover the cost if necessary. The law still prevents full re-nationalisation.

Public opinion and lobbying - including noisy demonstrations outside board meetings - have all had an influence, Mr Smith said.

Campaigning had created the political will which meant in the long term services would improve, he believes.

The mayor’s office is also pumping £170m into 137 companies aiming to create 7,000 ‘direct’ jobs, plus many more besides, over the next two years.

Dave Smith, chief executive of the Mayoral Combined Authority.

And it has more than £40m to spend on brownfield housing sites, paying for costly clean-ups which prevent them being taken on by developers.

Mr Smith said government had allocated South Yorkshire money from the Brownfield Housing Fund directly, rather than forcing it to submit a bid in competition with other areas. Devolution meant this was likely to happen more often, he added.

The MCA also delivers flood alleviation projects and delivers vocational training. And, in partnership with the four councils, the mayor will lead on local nature recovery plans and the mission to deliver net zero by 2040.

Mr Smith added: “The mayor of South Yorkshire also has powers to respond to changing circumstances and allocate money where it is needed most. Grant funding has been awarded to arts, culture and heritage organisations across the region as part of the recent recovery programme to support businesses and individuals badly impacted by the Covid pandemic.”

WHERE DO LOCAL COUNCILS FIT IN?

It might seem strange that the mayor’s office is receiving more and more money while local authorities complain that government has cut their budgets to the bone.

Mr Smith says the MCA is not in competition with councils, it does a different job which ‘transcends’ local authority functions.

It’s a big job, but the new mayor won’t be thrown into the deep end. They will be able to slot into regular meetings which the ‘M10’ group of elected regional mayors - plus Sadiq Khan - has with ministers of departments including Levelling Up, Business, Transport and the Treasury.

BUSINESS STORIES: Boots under siege from thieves and thugs

But they will also have to forge their own relationships - and be skilled in diplomacy.

Dan Jarvis has expressed disappointment with government many times, usually over funding. But he knows he can’t be so outspoken that his next request is dismissed.

Mr Smith added: “The mayor will have to work constructively with government, challenging them to make their own case and strongly represent the views and interests of South Yorkshire and put it in a way that is compelling. It’s part of the skill of a mayor to do that effectively.”

He added: “The next Mayor of South Yorkshire will have powers and money to decide how we create jobs, grow our economy, improve training, run our public transport network, and build new infrastructure and homes.

“If you care about jobs, how you get around South Yorkshire, and how our towns and places look and feel – use your vote to decide who your mayor will be.”

WHO IS STANDING SO FAR?

* The full list of candidates will be published on April 6 following the close of nominations. Those confirmed so far include: Simon Biltcliffe – Yorkshire Party, Oliver Coppard – Labour, Joe Otten – Liberal Democrats, Clive Watkinson – Conservative and Bex Whyman – Green Party.

* To vote in the mayoral election on May 5 you must be listed on the electoral register in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham or Sheffield. If you are already registered you will automatically receive a poll card around the last week of March. If not, register online at Gov.uk.

BUSINESS NEWS: Bakery boss warns of food security threat

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please