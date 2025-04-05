Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The director of one of Britain's last saw manufacturers based in Sheffield today described Trump's tariffs as 'another blow to growth.'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Ellis, of 102-year-old Thomas Flinn and Co, in Harvest Lane, Sheffield, said the situation was “not ideal” and they will have to “wait and see” how their American customers adapt.

A family company that is believed to the last handmade saw manufacturer in Sheffield say they will be hurt by Trump's 10 per cent tariff on all goods from the UK. | Tom Maddick SWNS

US president Trump has announced a list of tariffs on countries around the world that send their products to America on March 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK will be subjected to 10 per cent tariffs on all goods entering the United States, with PM Keir Starmer admitting “there will be an economic impact”.

Thomas Flinn and Co, founded in 1923, produce an extensive range of saws including hand and razor ones - with more than 40 per cent of goods exported to the US.

Christian Ellis and his family's saws are sought after worldwide. | Tom Maddick SWNS

Katie, who is director alongside dad Phillip and brother Christian, said: "It is a worry that we're going to be ten per cent more expensive.

"You've already got the shipping costs and we have quite a big market in America for high-end premium tools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not an ideal situation - we'd prefer no tariffs and keep our prices affordable for our consumers.

"We're trying to look at it positively in that we're not going to get the higher tariff like China or the EU.

"But there's nothing we can do immediately.

"We can only hope our customers are going to take on that 10 per cent and absorb it. It's a wait and see.

"Our worry is that in the long term this will affect us massively and the UK economy isn't doing great at the moment itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's another blow for growth. We'd really like to see a deal be done."

Thomas Flinn and Co was founded by Thomas Flinn. Frank Ellis later joined the manufacturers as an apprentice around three years later.

Frank then purchased the business in 1936 and it has been in the family ever since. His son, Phillip, now 75, joined the company when he was 16-years-old.

He now works as a director alongside his children Christian, 46, and Katie, 42, making musical saws, woodworking tools and Clifton hand plane tools.

The company ship their premium quality saws to numerous countries besides America, including Australia, Germany and Canada.