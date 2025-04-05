Trump's tariffs 'blow to growth' says Sheffield directors of one of Britain's last saw manufacturers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Katie Ellis, of 102-year-old Thomas Flinn and Co, in Harvest Lane, Sheffield, said the situation was “not ideal” and they will have to “wait and see” how their American customers adapt.
US president Trump has announced a list of tariffs on countries around the world that send their products to America on March 2.
The UK will be subjected to 10 per cent tariffs on all goods entering the United States, with PM Keir Starmer admitting “there will be an economic impact”.
Thomas Flinn and Co, founded in 1923, produce an extensive range of saws including hand and razor ones - with more than 40 per cent of goods exported to the US.
Katie, who is director alongside dad Phillip and brother Christian, said: "It is a worry that we're going to be ten per cent more expensive.
"You've already got the shipping costs and we have quite a big market in America for high-end premium tools.
"It's not an ideal situation - we'd prefer no tariffs and keep our prices affordable for our consumers.
"We're trying to look at it positively in that we're not going to get the higher tariff like China or the EU.
"But there's nothing we can do immediately.
"We can only hope our customers are going to take on that 10 per cent and absorb it. It's a wait and see.
"Our worry is that in the long term this will affect us massively and the UK economy isn't doing great at the moment itself.
"It's another blow for growth. We'd really like to see a deal be done."
Thomas Flinn and Co was founded by Thomas Flinn. Frank Ellis later joined the manufacturers as an apprentice around three years later.
Frank then purchased the business in 1936 and it has been in the family ever since. His son, Phillip, now 75, joined the company when he was 16-years-old.
He now works as a director alongside his children Christian, 46, and Katie, 42, making musical saws, woodworking tools and Clifton hand plane tools.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.