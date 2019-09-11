This is when the verdict in the long-running Sheffield United ownership dispute will be revealed
The judge in the long-running Sheffield United High Court ownership case has revealed the date the verdict will be handed down.
Mr Justice Fancourt will deliver his long-awaited verdict at 10.15am on Monday, September 16, bringing to an end a dispute that has rumbled on for the best part of two years.
In May and June this year, the court heard five weeks of argument from lawyers representing the two sides in the increasingly bitter row, Kevin McCabe’s SUL company and Prince Abdullah’s UTB firm.
In the course of the case, the court heard dramatic evidence including the revelation that a £3m loan Prince Abdullah had procured for the club had come from the wealthy Saudi Bin Laden family.
There were also acrimonious exchanges in which UTB’s lawyers accused Mr McCabe of being 'stubborn' and 'xenophobic', while the Saudi Prince was accused by SUL’s barristers of not having the money he claimed to.
When retiring to consider his verdict on Tuesday June 25, Mr Justice Fancourt said he had much to think about and that the judgement would not come within the next two weeks.
In the end the verdict will be handed down almost 12 weeks after the case finished.
The keenly anticipated verdict is expected to rule in favour of one side or the other, but could choose to leave the current joint ownership relationship untouched.
It is also subject to the possibility of appeal.
Mr McCabe has spoken on a number of occasions of his desire to ‘pass on the baton' of ownership should SUL win, while the Prince is seeking full ownership of the club.