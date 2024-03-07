Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Sheffield pub has been sold off by a major brewery - but its future as a pub is secure.

The Shiny Sheff, at the corner of Redmires Road and Crimicar Road, near Lodge Moor, has been sold by Marstons.

But the previous manager has now been appointed as tenant, and has plans to run the venue as a free house, with new beers already brought in.

Danielle Stafford has taken over at the Shiny Sheff at Lodge Moor after Marston's Brewery sold the pub. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

Tenant Danielle Strafford confirmed that the pub has been bought by a new owner, in a deal that was finalised in February.

She has plans for more beers as she is no longer tied to Marstons products, and is also introducing live music to the pub.

She said: "It has been sold, but it is now going to be run as a free house.

"We are getting a cellar refit on Monday, and we will be getting in different lagers as we're no longer tied to Marstons. We will be getting in Farmers Blonde, and Madri, and a different cider, Cold River."

Since the sale went through, she has already brought in Thornbridge Brewery's Jaipur pale ale and John Smith's bitter.

Danielle said it had initially come as a surprise that the pub was being sold, after they had been appointed by Marstons, but is pleased to now be running a free house.

She said: "We've got two hand pulls at the moment, but if the real ale side of the business takes off, we may get more. We can give people the beers that they ask for now.

She said there were plans to start food again at the pub, with the kitchen re-opening on Easter Saturday. A former chef from the Three Merry Lads pub would be running the food side of things, she added.

Danielle said the menu would feature pub classics such as sausage and mash, burgers, and lasagnes.

"I was here for Marstons for a month," she said. "Then they told us that they were selling. But we're tenants now, and I'm very pleased, with the potential for changing beers, as it means we can get things that people ask for.

"We're going to have live bands, but not every week. We've got a Neil Diamond Tribute on Saturday (March 9), and in May we have Midnight Train, who do their own material."