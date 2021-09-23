Pinstone Street and Division Street were blocked in June 2020, to allow social distancing and promote active travel, using traffic orders lasting 18 months.

It means councillors have a deadline of December 23 to decide their future - raising the prospect both could be overturned and the restrictions removed.

A Sheffield City Council spokeswoman confirmed they were ‘still temporary and will require a formal decision’ as to their future.

On Pinstone Street, 36 buses were diverted, sparking protests from passengers. Council leader Terry Fox is in favour of partially reopening the road.

The Greens want it to remain closed to encourage cycling and walking, to meet the city’s ‘zero carbon’ by 2030 goal and to prevent millions in funding being clawed back or withheld.

Meanwhile, the closure of the central section of Division Street saw cafes put tables and chairs in the street. Some outside the zone - BrewDog, Gatsby and Lonestar - wanted to do the same. Lonestar closed last year.

More recently, cars have been parking inside the pedestrian area, giving the impression the traffic ban is breaking down.

The council spokeswoman said ‘inconsiderate’ drivers would receive tickets.

She added: “There are restrictions in place to stop this as part of the order. This is inconsiderate driver behaviour which will be managed through enforcement.”

Some 667 have signed the ‘Save space for walking and cycling in Sheffield’ petition at Change.org set up by Sheffield GP Jo Maher which calls for the traffic ban on Pinstone Street to stay.

