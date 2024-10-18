The Sheffield restaurant named one of the UK's 'happiest' places to work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A restaurant in Sheffield has been named one of the UK’s ‘happiest’ places to work.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JÖRO, on Shalesmoor, on the edge of Kelham Island, has been named on CODE Hospitality’s list of the 22 Happiest Places to Work in the country.

The Michelin-recommended restaurant is the only Sheffield business on the list, which is dominated by London, and one of just five in the north of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JÖRO, on Shalesmoor, on the edge of Kelham Island, Sheffield has been named on CODE Hospitality’s list of the UK's 22 Happiest Places to Work | National World

Responding to the honour, the restaurant said: “We have worked hard over the years to keep improving our working environment and continually strive to keep developing as we grow.

“This award means a great deal to both us and our team, who make the environment a happy one to be part of!

“Being an employer in hospitality in 2024 brings the opportunity to evaluate and encourage change - to find a new way of working, to bring out the best in your team.

“Shout out to our management team who lead from the front 100 per cent of the time and believe in what we are trying to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not always an easy ride, but it’s certainly a fun one with these guys at the helm!”

JÖRO is set to move its main restaurant soon to a new larger venue at an old paper mill near Oughtibridge.

The list was topped by Forza Restaurants, which began life as a small pop-up in Peckham, south east London, and now employs 100 people across three sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was praised for perks including free high-quality work shoes, and for providing a route into work for vulnerable or at-risk 16 to 18-year-olds.

The list of best places to work in hospitality was based on more than 2,500 anonymous responses to a series of question on staff welfare.