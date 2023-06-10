Eighteen months into Wetherspoon’s latest South Yorkshire venue, customers and food hygiene inspectors alike have nothing but praise for the watering hole.

The Scarsdale Hundred, on Sevenairs Road, in Beighton, near Crystal Peaks shopping centre, has been under the spotlight since taking over popular restaurant Damon’s in December 2021.

Damon’s was a popular American-style diner but it closed in November 2019 after 25 years in business. The news of Wetherspoon opening up at the venue was welcomed by many in the Beighton area, and its £2.19 million revamp of the site left little reason to be disappointed.

Last year, a worker revealed that the venue employs 100 members of staff to deal with the demand, which at points last summer saw almost all 1,200 seats taken across the inside and outdoor seating areas.

The Scarsdale Hundred is a popular pub on Sevenairs Road in Beighton.

What was its latest food hygiene inspection?

The Scarsdale Hundred underwent its first inspection by food hygiene officials at Sheffield Council last year, and received glowing reviews. On February 3, 2022, the site was given a food hygiene score of five, giving it a ‘good' rating for each of the three key areas.

> Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘good’.

> Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘good’.

The Scarsdale Hundred underwent a £2.19mil conversion by JD Wetherspoon ahead of its opening in December 2021.

> Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - rated as ‘good’.

‘Nice atmosphere, pleasant surroundings’

Customers have praised the venue, giving it a 4.1 star rating out of 5 on Google, according to 1,133 reviews.

David Spencer dropped a review for Scardale Hundred on its opening day. He wrote: “Lovely place very big, loads of room for everyone.”

Jane Woodhead said the pub can be ‘very noisy’ due to its open plan, but was pleased to see the toilets on the ground level. For those unaware, Wetherspoon is notorious for having loos up flights of stairs.

Gaynor Elliott said: “Best known as Damon's, but the facelift is amazing, love it. The fire pit on the right as you walk in is so warming and inviting.”