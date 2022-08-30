Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​​​​​​Councillors are considering opening community buildings for those unable to pay spiralling energy bills – but there is already an array of free and heated spaces where people can go.

They include dozens of libraries, museums, shopping centres and churches.

It is thought that people struggling to heat their homes this winter will try to stay warm in public buildings

The predicted demand comes as millions face a choice between heating and eating this winter. Ofgem announced the energy price cap will jump to £3,549 on October 1, with another rise predicted in January.

Dr Robert Marchand, founder of the Fuel Poverty Research Network and director of undergraduate education at the University of Sheffield, said: “I have done research on fuel poverty since 2015, and those in the most financial distress have long been using libraries, museums, local buses and shopping centres as ways to stay warm during the winter.

“As more people are affected by the increasing energy prices it is logical more people will need to find ways to keep warm for less. This is almost certainly going to include all of these ways, and perhaps some more creative alternatives too.”

The Moor Market offers warmth this winter.

Sheffield City Council libraries include Crystal Peaks, Chapeltown, Darnall, Ecclesall, Firth Park, Highfield, Hillsborough, Manor, Parson Cross, Stocksbridge and Woodseats.

Some libraries are delivered by community and volunteer groups including Broomhill, Burngreave, Ecclesfield, Frecheville, Gleadless, Greenhill, Jordanthorpe, Newfield Green, Park, Southey, Stannington, Tinsley, Totley, Upperthorpe, Walkley and Woodhouse Community Library.

As well as Meadowhall, indoor shopping centres include Crystal Peaks and Hillsborough Exchange.

Sheffield has six museums including the Graves Art Gallery in the Central Library, the Millennium Gallery, Kelham Island Museum, Weston Park Museum, Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, and Shepherd Wheel, run with Friends of the Porter Valley.

Dr Robert Marchand, Director of Undergraduate Education at the University of Sheffield and Founder of the Fuel Poverty Research Network.

Sheffield city centre has two cathedrals that welcome visitors and there are scores of churches and places of worship that may open up.

Dr Robert Marchand added: “In terms of promoting these as a source of warmth, it is definitely going to benefit the individuals and help support their mental and physical health.

“As a society we need to address the underlying issues as to why people are needing to do this, but we also need to consider the impact of the influx of people upon these communal spaces.

Kim Streets, chief executive of Museums Sheffield, at Graves Art Gallery. She welcomed the idea of encouraging people to visit the organisation’s six venues to help them cut energy bills.

“Museums, libraries and other civic spaces will also be struggling to afford to keep the heat on, and whilst more visitors may mean some extra income for these venues, given the reason many may be using the space, the increase costs for these spaces could also be a challenge.

“Warm banks are good short term solutions, but we need to protect our civic spaces for the future and fundamentally address our reliance on fossil fuels so that we can make space heating affordable for all, whilst reducing its significant environmental impact.”

Kim Streets, chief executive of Museums Sheffield, said she welcomed the idea of encouraging people to visit.

She added: “It would be helpful to have a city-wide approach and connect up with community partners to understand what’s needed and what’s available, like libraries and other public spaces, and make it clear everyone is welcome. Arguably it is what they are there for.”