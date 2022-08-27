Cost of living crisis: Sheffield museums could become ‘warm banks’ as energy bills spiral
Museums in Sheffield could be promoted as ‘warm banks’ for people unable to afford heating this winter.
Kim Streets, chief executive of Museums Sheffield, said she welcomed the idea of encouraging people to visit the organisation’s venues.
Spiralling energy prices rises have sparked fears that millions could face a choice between heating and eating this winter. Ofgem today announced the energy price cap will jump to £3,549 on October 1, with another rise predicted in January.
Ms Streets said as well as being warm, museums offered a lot to see and do.
She added: “I absolutely welcome the idea. They are warm and offer something for everyone on arts, heritage and culture.
“It would be helpful to have a city-wide approach and connect up with community partners to understand what’s needed and what’s available, like libraries and other public spaces, and make it clear everyone is welcome. Arguably it is what they are there for.”
Sheffield Museums Trust operates six sites: the Graves Art Gallery in the Central Library, the Millennium Gallery, Kelham Island Museum, Weston Park Museum, Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, and Shepherd Wheel, run with Friends of the Porter Valley.
It comes as Sheffield City Council considers opening community buildings to help people this winter.
Earlier this month, Coun Mazher Iqbal said the authority had surveyed possible ‘warm bank’ sites.
He added: “We are hearing that so many people are not going to be able to keep themselves warm because of these frightening costs. We’re going to be speaking to community groups.”