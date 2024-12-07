The Body Shop, in Orchard Square, Sheffield, has been listed to let. The company says the store remains open and trading but the team are 'exploring contingency measures' | National World

The Body Shop has issued a statement over the future of its Sheffield city centre store after it was listed to let.

The listing states that the unit is available by way of an ‘assignment’, which means the existing lease, which is due to expire on December 6, 2030, would be transferred to the new tenant.

But The Body Shop has assured people that the Orchard Square shop remains open and trading as normal for now.

Tim Boaler, a spokesperson for the cosmetics, skincare and perfume firm, told The Star: “At the present time, the Body Shop in Orchard Square remains open and trading.

“However, due to the current business uncertainty the team are exploring contingency measures.

“We will keep our customers updated on future plans as soon as we can.”

The Body Shop was rescued from administration in September by a consortium led by British tycoon Mike Jatania.

At the time, Mr Jatania’s investment firm Aurea said it would ‘steer the Body Shop’s revival and reclaim its global leadership in the ethical beauty sector it pioneered’.

When the deal was announced, it was understood there were no immediate plans to shut any of Body Shop’s remaining 113 UK stores, which also include branches at Meadowhall shopping centre and in Doncaster.

The Body Shop, which was founded in 1976 by Dame Anita Roddick, had fallen into administration in February.

In the weeks that followed, administrators had said hundreds of jobs would be lost and dozens of shops closed.

The business had employed about 1,500 store workers before the administration.

In June, The Body Shop in Orchard Square was listed for sale, with an asking price of £30,000.

Following the acquisition in September, Charles Denton, The Body Shop’s new chief executive, had said: “We believe there’s a sustainable future ahead and working closely with the management team we aim to restore the Body Shop’s unique, values-driven, independent spirit.”