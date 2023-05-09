News you can trust since 1887
There are some fabulous hotels in Sheffield, which is an increasingly popular destination for tourists.

The best hotels in Sheffield: The highest-rated accommodation in Sheffield, according to Google reviews

With so many fantastic things to see and do in and around Sheffield it’s no wonder there are hundreds of hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses to cater for all the weekend visitors and holidaymakers.

Published 9th May 2023, 11:52 BST
There are 69 hotels, bed & breakfasts, guest houses and apartments listed on Google with a rating of 4.0 or higher. We’ve selected 13, with at least 30 reviews, from the familiar, to the unsung.

The Steel Cauldron, Spooner Road, Broomhill, has a rating of 4.7 from 499 Google reviews. It is a wizard-themed apartment with three bedrooms above the wizard-themed cafe that’s a hit with children and adults.

1. The Steel Cauldron

Brocco on the Park, 92 Brocco Bank, Sheffield, has a rating of 4.5 from 334 Google reviews.

2. Brocco on the Park

Queen Stay Apartments, Queen St, Sheffield, has a rating of 4.5 from 75 Google reviews.

3. Queen Stay Apartments

Coniston Guest House, 90 Beechwood Rd, Hillsborough, has a rating of 4.9 from 30 Google reviews.

4. Coniston Guest House

