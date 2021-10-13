Tenter Street, which links Broad Lane with West Bar, could be reduced to one lane in each direction to make way for a two-way cycle track.

The changes would halve traffic capacity on Tenter Street, which is notorious for jams in the outbound direction during afternoon rush hour.

Tenter Street is currently two-way and sees long jams during rush hour.

Road closures

Meanwhile, the roundabout linking Broad Lane and Tenter Street would be converted into a T-junction with Townhead Street and a cycle and pedestrian crossing installed to ensure their ‘priority and safety’.

And that end of Hawley Street would be blocked to motor vehicles, as would all of Silver Street Head.

The proposals are part ‘Connecting Sheffield’ a £50m plan to improve public transport, walking and cycling. It is administered by Sheffield City Council.

The proposed changes to Tenter Street under Connecting Sheffield.

The scheme’s website states the Tenter Street cycle track will travel up Townhead Street and link into the new bike lane on Leopold Street that joins into Pinstone Street, which was closed to traffic in June 2020.

Cycle tracks

The website also states completion of the scheme is required by March 2023.

It explans: “We are taking a major first step to transform the transport infrastructure that people use to get around the city as part of their everyday lives. Connecting Sheffield is part of the long term vision for the future of travel in your city.

“Over time we want to transform travel in Sheffield by creating high-quality, convenient and safer routes into and around the city for cycling, walking and public transport.

“Following successful bids to Government by Sheffield City Region we have funding from a number of sources to start the work that will transform our city and enable people to make better travel choices.”

In 2020, Sheffield City Region was awarded £166m to improve public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure. Some £50m was for Sheffield - an unprecedented sum - resulting in projects across the city.

Today, there are ‘sustainable travel’ schemes planned in the city centre, Neepsend-Kelham, Darnall-Attercliffe and Magna-Tinsley.

The city also has bids into the Active Travel Fund for a Sheaf Valley Cycle Route out to Woodseats and ‘active travel’ neighbourhoods in Crookes and Nether Edge.

