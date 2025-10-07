Tech firm IntelliAM secures multi-site AI deal with Hovis

Tech firm IntelliAM has announced a major expansion of its commercial partnership with iconic bakery brand, Hovis Limited.

The expanded contract – which represents a ninefold increase on the original agreement – will see full deployment of the IntelliAM platform across multiple manufacturing sites. It will also include integration of IntelliAM smart sensor interfaces across production lines, alongside ongoing consultancy services to drive measurable gains in reliability, productivity, and asset availability.

The anticipated productivity improvements are expected to deliver full return on investment within the first year, accelerating Hovis's journey towards AI-powered, proactive manufacturing excellence.

In September 2024, IntelliAM secured an initial contract with Hovis to deliver reliability consultancy services across three key sites. The project successfully delivered gap analyses, criticality assessments, and tailored maintenance strategies that enabled targeted, data-driven improvements to production reliability.

Chris Bradley, chief operations officer of Hovis Limited, said:

"We are pleased to be making this next step investment in IntelliAM's services and AI platform, following a detailed analysis of the outcomes from our initial engagement."

Tom Clayton, chief executive officer of IntelliAM, added:

"This expanded contract represents a significant milestone for IntelliAM, validating the commercial value of our AI-driven solutions. We are proud to be deepening our relationship with Hovis and to be helping them lead the way in transforming UK manufacturing productivity.

Tom Clayton, CEO of IntelliAM.

“IntelliAM exists to transform productivity in the manufacturing industry. We are committed to powering a new industrial revolution through artificial intelligence and machine learning – helping manufacturers tap into billions of machine data points to enable intelligent asset management and deliver transformational change.”

The news follows IntelliAM’s Connected Performance Summit, co-hosted with SKF last week at the Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield, which explored how connected technologies and AI-driven maintenance are transforming modern manufacturing. The event brought together over 150 senior decision-makers from leading food and drink brands, including Hovis, Mars, PepsiCo, and Diageo.

Aquis-listed IntelliAM, founded in 2023 and built on the strong technical foundations of Sheffield-based 53 Degrees North, works with a quarter of the world's top 100 FMCGs and half of the top 12 food and beverage manufacturers.