Sheffield City Council is paying City Taxis to provide free trips to and from the site on Longley Lane.

The aim of ‘Jab a Cab’ is to make it easier for people to get their first or second dose, or booster jab.

It is open to people with a Sheffield postcode and for walk-ins - for people over 15 - or appointments.

Arnie Singh, managing director of City Taxis, said: “We are really excited to be working with Sheffield City Council on the Jab Cab project.

“The scheme will support those who would like to be vaccinated but currently aren’t able to travel to a vaccination centre, whether that be accessibility issues or affordability of transport.”

The centre is open 7 days a week, 8am – 7pm. Call City Taxis on 0114 235 8997 and quoe ‘SCC Vaccine’.

To find out more about the scheme, visit the Sheffield City Council website.

