Managers want to help mark an occasion 55 years in the making. And win, lose or draw, the nation is set to wake up with a sore head.

William Dear, chief executive at Pine Media Ltd, said: “Half day for all at Pine Media Ltd, and full day if we win!”

Louisa Harrison-Walker, founder of recruitment firm Benchmark and executive director of Sheffield Chamber, said: “I’ve told team Benchmark I’ve no expectations for Monday. Especially if it comes all the way home home!”

England v Italy in the Euro 2021 final. Pre-mtch build up as fans get ready to watch the final in The Common Room. Picture: Chris Etchells

Mike Crocker, outsource finance director, said: “If we lose, the start has been delayed until 10 and if we win the day starts at 12.”

Angela Naylor, managing director at Webster Technologies Ltd, said they were starting late.

Steve Brown, managing director at Highlander Computing Solutions, said: “We’ve a few working from home to keep calls covered in the morning, but most wanting to come in late morning. A dirty brunch sarnie to greet them to soak up any fluids from the night before, and praying it’s a good debrief on how it came home…”

Joanne Wheatley, business development and sales manager at Windowcharm Blinds & Curtains, said: “Late morning start.. especially for the installation guys. It's to keep them safe as well as enjoy themselves.”

Hannah Duraid, managing director of The Great Escape Game, said: “On Sunday night we're shutting early because it's coming home.”

The England’s men’s football team – including Sheffield lads Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin – were taking on Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night.

