Old Sheffield mansion set for £7m redevelopment after three year delay

Work on Mount Pleasant in Sharrow is finally set to start after delays due to red tape, Covid and the future of a charity based on the site.

Now, negotiations are complete and the project is moving on, according to Nadim Admani of Hermes Care.

The firm is set to submit a planning application for a 30-bed care home within five months. And the venue could open next summer following a £7m renovation, he said.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mount Pleasant is on Sharrow Lane, near London Road. Picture: Chris Etchells

Built in 1777, Mount Pleasant once stood in the country on a two-acre plot with stables and coach house, surrounded by farmland and overlooking the River Sheaf.

Requisitioned by the government in World War Two and Grade II* listed in 1952, the main building is today owned by Sheffield City Council and has not been used for more than 10 years.

It stands on Sharrow Lane, near London Road.

Mr Admani said he had been round it three weeks ago and the building was watertight. And he was looking forward to bringing it back to life.

Mount Pleasant is Grade II* listed. Picture: Chris Etchells

He added: “It will look beautiful when it’s done, it will be back to its original splendour. It will be a proud development that people will see and think ‘wow!’ I hope it will be looked at and loved.

“We want to open the grounds up for the community and create a beautiful park and garden and create accommodation for key workers there as well.

“The contracts have all been signed, we’re waiting for architects to produce some plans.”

He hoped builders would start on site this year after tendering the work to local firms. The scheme includes restoring a school and stables on site.

Mount Pleasant was built for Francis Hurt Sitwell in 1777. Picture: Chris Etchells

Hermes Care beat competition from other bidders to win a ‘tender to purchase’ in 2018.

Mr Admani said the authority would retain the building until it was restored to a particular standard.

Timescales had ‘slipped’ due to the pandemic and negotations over the future of charity Shipshape, which is now staying in the stables.

Hermes has eight other care homes in Sheffield and Rotherham and has been in business for 35 years, Mr Admani added.

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper.