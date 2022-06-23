Central England Co-op (CEC) is rolling out colleague body cameras to a further 38 stores after an initial roll out proved successful in the retailer’s efforts to combat crime and keep colleagues and customers safe.

The retailer, which has over 260 stores across 16 counties, initially launched the bodycams in over 50 of its stores last year after an initial trial in two Birmingham stores.

A colleague with one of the body camera's being rolled out to more stores at Central England Co-op

Now, due to its positive impact, it will be rolled out across another 38 stores across the business in an effort to deter threats and acts of violence towards colleagues and security guards.

Stores in Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire and the West Midlands are included in the new roll out.

This comes after tougher penalties came into law for those who attack shop workers following a campaign by retailers, including CEC.

Under the new legislation, abuse against individuals who serve the public has become an aggravated offence and CEC is continuing its work to highlight the impact of violence and abuse towards its store colleagues and warn would-be criminals it is not worth the risk.

New figures covering the first six months of this year from CEC stores do show some green shoots of improvement with significant drops in verbal abuse and threats compared to the previous year when measures such as social distancing and mandatory mask wearing were more prevalent.

However, the figures also reveal continued rises in assaults, with 56 recorded in the first six months of the year compared to 41 in the same period in 2021, and in thefts, with 5,855 compared to 5,356

Nicola Walton, Loss Prevention Advisor, said: “Our body camera roll out last year to over 50 of our stores was a great success. It allowed our colleagues to feel safer while serving their communities and played its part as another deterrent to prevent crimes before they take place.

“We’re aware that any kind of crime can be frightening for store colleagues, and this is why we’re extending the roll out of the technology to 38 more stores across our trading estate.

“Over the past few years, we have invested heavily in a range of measures to keep our colleagues and customers safe ranging from centrally monitored CCTV systems that can be activated at the touch of a button to increased numbers of security guards – today’s news is just another way we can continue to invest in keeping people safe at work and whole they shop.

“This will provide us with another tool in our efforts to have a zero tolerance approach to any type of crime towards our colleagues and customers. We now ask shoppers to work with us to make sure that nobody has to face abuse or violence in their place of work.”

Store Manager Nigel Smith said: “Having the body cams in our store has proved really beneficial – they’ve given colleagues that extra reassurance and they have all taken to using them well.”