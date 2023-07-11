A holiday company is advertising 100 jobs at its four parks in Yorkshire due to the soaring popularity of staycations.

Haven has full and part-time, evening and weekend working hours at its Blue Dolphin, Primrose Valley, Reighton Sands and Thornwick Bay sites.

Jobs are available in food and beverage, housekeeping and leisure and activities, with some described as multi-functional positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm says the roles are seasonal and it is keen to attract students and people looking for part-time, summer work. Across the country, Haven says it is recruiting 1,500 jobs at 38 of its 41 UK parks.

Haven has full and part-time, evening and weekend working hours at its Blue Dolphin, Primrose Valley, Reighton Sands and Thornwick Bay sites. Pic: Haven

Head of talent acquisition, Nola Ferguson, said: “With the UK staycation market booming, we have over 1,500 fantastic roles available at our parks, whether candidates are seeking a terrific opportunity to grow their career in hospitality or an age-friendly employer that embraces the benefits that age-diversity brings to our family centric holiday parks.”