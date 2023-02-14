Leading UK holiday company, Haven, is looking for 480 new team members for its four Yorkshire parks ahead of the 2023 holiday season.

Jobs include chefs, lifeguards, front-of-house and cleaners at Blue Dolphin, Primrose Valley, Reighton Sands and Thornwick Bay. Full time and part time vacancies are available.

Bosses say ‘staycations’ are continuing to boom in the UK and new features have been added to Haven parks in Yorkshire including Blue Dolphin’s ‘Batfest’ activity, Primrose Valley providing new food and beverage options with a Costa Coffee Cart and Slim Chickens, and Thornwick Bay which has a new climbing wall which opened last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Cook, general manager at Haven’s Blue Dolphin, near Scarborough, said: “We can’t wait to re-open Blue Dolphin to holidaymakers in March. It’s such an exciting time to join the team as we anticipate another busy season ahead. There’s lots of roles available across a range of positions and we offer full training and guidance.”

Haven is looking for 480 new team members for its four Yorkshire parks ahead of the 2023 holiday season.

Search vacancies at www.jobs.haven.com

Jobs include chefs, lifeguards, front-of-house, cleaners and more at Blue Dolphin, Primrose Valley, Reighton Sands and Thornwick Bay. Full time and part time vacancies are available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad