News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Nurses to vote on England-wide strikes after rejecting 5% pay rise
Eurovision: UK’s closest neighbour booted out after first semi-final
Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case

Stunned Sheffield Labour councillors ordered to re-apply for jobs in 'purge' by high command

Stunned Sheffield Labour councillors fear a ‘purge’ after being ordered to re-apply for their own jobs.

By David Walsh
Published 10th May 2023, 08:52 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 09:24 BST

Members have until midnight on Wednesday (May 10) to confirm their interest in more than 10 senior positions on the city council, The Star understands. It comes after Labour’s national high command forced out leader Terry Fox and put the group into ‘special measures’.

Positions include council leader, deputy leader, chief whip, group chair, secretary and treasurer, and chairs of committees for children, transport and finance - all usually elected by the local Labour group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A ‘campaign improvement board’ was installed following a series of high-profile issues including the tree-felling scandal and failure of the Container Park - amid a falling share of votes which has left the authority with no overall control. It is understood some councillors plan to resign, or not apply, in protest.

Most Popular
Stunned Sheffield Labour councillors fear a ‘purge’ after being ordered to re-apply for their own jobs.Stunned Sheffield Labour councillors fear a ‘purge’ after being ordered to re-apply for their own jobs.
Stunned Sheffield Labour councillors fear a ‘purge’ after being ordered to re-apply for their own jobs.

A Labour councillor, who asked not to be named, said they felt angry, disillusioned and disenfranchsied.

They added: “No one from London or the board has spoken to us. Some have received three emails telling them they have to re-apply. I’m fuming, but we’ve been threatened with expulsion if we speak out or disagree. It’s a purge.”

The Star understands the names of veteran councillor Jayne Dunn and newcomer Tom Hunt keep coming up in discussions about a new leader. And South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard has been brought in to handle post-election negotiations with the Lib Dems and Greens. There are 39 Labour councillors on Sheffield City Council, the Lib Dems have 29 and the Greens 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first public sign of Labour’s central office involvement was when Coun Bryan Lodge - who was in charge of the tree-felling programme - announced his resignation as co-chair of the finance committee last month. He made no mention of trees. But national officials inserted a paragraph stating his position was ‘completely untenable’ after the Lowcock report - and expressed frustration at his resistance to resigning, describing it as a ‘massive distraction’.

Labour’s national high command forced out leader Terry Fox and put the local party into ‘special measures’.Labour’s national high command forced out leader Terry Fox and put the local party into ‘special measures’.
Labour’s national high command forced out leader Terry Fox and put the local party into ‘special measures’.

Sheffield Labour yesterday put out a statement saying it needed to win back trust following “important and avoidable mistakes.”

Last week, Lib Dem leader Coun Shaffaq Mohammed urged the Greens to back him as council leader, saying the new Labour leadership would be “carefully selected” by the party’s national office.